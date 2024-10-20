ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $1,973,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

BALL stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

