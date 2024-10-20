ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Separately, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17.

