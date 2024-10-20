ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

