ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 807,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 503,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,655,000.

SUB opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

