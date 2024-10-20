SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $166.00. 81,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 247,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.73.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 195.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 379,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

