Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$33.07. Spin Master shares last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 54,724 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

