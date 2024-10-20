Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

