Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $40.37 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 14.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

