SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Lifted by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 4.0% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 89,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 106,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,672. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

