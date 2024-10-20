SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,984,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

