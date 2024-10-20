SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.