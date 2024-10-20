Slow Capital Inc. Sells 127 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

