SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $230.18 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $230.18 million and $20.81 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

