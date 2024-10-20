SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

SRV.UN stock opened at C$13.32 on Friday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$111.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.97.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.