Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,718 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,369. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

