Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Tops $0.0000

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $157.82 million and $25.00 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00250937 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,188,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,188,614 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,188,614.186 with 6,749,955,188,614.186 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002386 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $26,339,507.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.