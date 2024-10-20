Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 3,800 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

