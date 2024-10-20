Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $424,123.70 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 4,237 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $424,123.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,982.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

