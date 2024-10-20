Seamount Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Matson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,405.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,405.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at $30,043,710.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $9,175,884 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $136.27 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

