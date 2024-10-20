Seamount Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

CGDG opened at $31.05 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $360.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

