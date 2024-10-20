Seamount Financial Group Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

