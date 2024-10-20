Seamount Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

CGUS stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

