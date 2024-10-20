Seamount Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XHB stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.