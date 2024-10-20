Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,993.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $28,619.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,993.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,858 shares of company stock worth $228,724. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $120,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.