Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.27 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 16,737 shares changing hands.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £207.28 million, a PE ratio of 3,538.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Group news, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,762.08). 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Further Reading

