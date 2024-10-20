Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.