Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,850,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

