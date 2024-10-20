Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.03 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 373.48 ($4.88). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 1,100,895 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,554.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £137,200 ($179,159.05). In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £252.75 ($330.05). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £137,200 ($179,159.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,099. 43.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

