Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

