Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $569.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.42 and a 200 day moving average of $534.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The stock has a market cap of $524.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

