Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

