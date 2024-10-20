Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,027 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 232.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,195,000 after purchasing an additional 103,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

