Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 214.2% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.