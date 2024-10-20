Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $19.17 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $613.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.40 and a 200 day moving average of $627.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

