Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys Shares of 4,519 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

