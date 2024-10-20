Sapphire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255.38 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $255.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.92 or 0.03873234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,927,479,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,906,890,968 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.