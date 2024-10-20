SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 9207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,302.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

