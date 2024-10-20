Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

