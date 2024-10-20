Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XN LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.94. 3,087,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,292. The company has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.