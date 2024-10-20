Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $75.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.