Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $34.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.6 %

EXEL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 118.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 129,805 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

