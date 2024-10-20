Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $36.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 534.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 80,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

