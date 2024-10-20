Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $3,634.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AZO stock opened at $3,182.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3,007.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

