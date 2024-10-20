ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $11.25. ROHM shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 35,421 shares traded.

ROHM Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.50 million. Equities analysts predict that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

