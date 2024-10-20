Robert W. Baird Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $120.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BECN. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $3,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 549.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

