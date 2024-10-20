RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is Nepsis Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. RLI accounts for about 4.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 620.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $164.25.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

