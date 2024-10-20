Riverview Trust Co Sells 116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $316.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.