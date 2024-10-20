Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.03 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

