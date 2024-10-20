Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.77. 20,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 126,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $237,906.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,645,673.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

