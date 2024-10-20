Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

